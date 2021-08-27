Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rising artist Ashley Suppa explores internet culture on "King"

By Malvika Padin
earmilk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYC-based singer-songwriter Ashley Suppa drops sleek single “King”—a minimalistic production of shimmering guitar and echoing drum beats elevated by Suppa’s bold vocals and poetic lyricism. Written about the distractions caused by technology and the urge to lean into a social media persona to hide from your real-life struggles rather than solve them, the track is a relatable and thoughtful look at today’s internet culture that establishes an intelligence beyond her years.

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | Julia Sinelnikova Releases Debut EP ‘Lost Amulet’ & "Dark Iridescent” Visual

Lost Amulet, the debut EP from nonbinary queer femme artist Julia Sinelnikova aka The Oracle, opens with “Dark Iridescent,” a sad, brooding song about chasing after quickly transforming, fluid energy. Its video, a collaboration with videographer Errol Basdeo, creates a sinister yet sparkly atmosphere, incorporating a shifting, transmogrifying visual to both enchant and disorient the viewer.
Musicmiamistudent.net

WILLOW explores a new sound on her latest album – and it works

WILLOW’s fourth studio album, “lately i feel EVERYTHING,” released on July 16, welcomes listeners into a new era for the 20-year-old artist: one of embracing angst and pushing forward. WILLOW’s transition from the lowkey R&B of her first three albums to the beat-heavy, raw, in-your-face pop-punk on her new record...
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Martha Wainwright – Love Will Be Reborn

Martha Wainwright’s lyrical mastery shines in new album. Being the daughter of two musicians and the sister of the incredible artist Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright has taken these roots and created her own trail. A household in Canada has allowed her to broadened her ideas while being surrounded by those who love to create. This combination has allowed her to be the wildly talented artist that she is today. In her newest album, Love Will Be Reborn, Wainwright teams up with producer Pierre Marchand. Her powerful quiver sings the tunes of lost love and hope.
MusicPopMatters

The Grahams Deliver Dreamy Indie Pop with “Pilgrims and Punks” (premiere)

The Grahams take their cinematic approach to songwriting to new heights with “Pilgrims and Punks”. The duo’s use of muted synths and a pulsating crescendo feel far more pop than Americana. It’s a convincing dreamscape leveraged by a hypnotic, layered vocal delivery from the couple. All-in-all, the tune marks a significant departure from the Grahams’ roots-driven sound, and they sell it just as well as they have previous songs.
Rock Musicearmilk.com

Sarah and the Sundays share the hazy indie single "Vices"

Texas quintet Sarah and the Sundays share their lullaby-like indie single "Vices". A track wrapped in bouncy drum patterns and reveals an addictive bass pattern, it's a notable track from a band who remain confident in their own sound. Written during thir first stint at a studio, the single is...
MusicNME

Lil Nas X reveals artwork for upcoming album, ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X has unveiled the cover art of his upcoming new album, ‘Montero’ – you can see it below. The musician shared the cover of his debut album on social media yesterday (August 31), revealing that the artwork was inspired by John Stephens’ art ‘Genesis II’. Lil Nas X...
Musicflaunt.com

Natalie Shay | “New Wave” Of Pop Passion in New Single

London’s Natalie Shay is back with another vibrant single, “New Wave.” After recently releasing her summertime single “Medicine Boy,” the singer-songwriter is keeping up the momentum with her latest drop. Staying true to her classic signature pop sound, this bubbly track will fill you with excitement, laced in 80’s synths from start to finish. From relatable songs of heartbreak to tracks about her magical passion for new adventures, Shay never fails to give us an authentic view into life in her 20’s.
Musicrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Paris Bryant Talks Signing With Cinematic Music Group, Top 5 Rappers, Dream Collaboration + More

Paris Bryant has already recognized the power of a positive perspective against any and all adversity. The Maryland-born and Brooklyn-based rapper spreads light through the culture with an uplifting message lifted even higher by verbal gymnastics and soaring melodies. Despite a turbulent childhood, he embraced this outlook early on. As classmates drummed out beats on the lunch table, he developed his wordplay in real time during grade school. By nine-years-old, he picked up guitar before eventually learning keyboard. Music offered some stability as he bounced back and forth between living with his mom and dad. Following his mother’s second five-year incarceration, he moved to The Bronx with his grandmother at the age of twelve. New York felt like a culture shock as he dealt with bullying due to his southern accent and thrifted clothes.
MusicNYS Music

Indie-Pop Musician Spencer Barnett releases “Dancing” Music Video

Spencer Barnett, rising indie-pop genius from Brooklyn, has just released a new music video for his catchy single, “Dancing.” The video features groovy moves from Spencer and a unique color palette that makes it delightful to both the eyes and the ears. “Dancing” is written and produced by Barnett alongside...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Dorren Pierre: As An Artist Who Loves To Explore A Range of Genres, Pierre Impresses Fans with Blended, Incomparable Sounds

Dorren Pierre has continued to bless his fans with new music, with his freshest track, On Freeze, including a memorable beat. Working hard on it, Pierre continued to inject it with his creative thoughts and melodic routes in the early mornings. Hosting a similar story to his other songs, Pierre was driven to finish the chorus and half a verse in just one session after hearing the impressive beat. Encouraged by his manager to polish off On Freeze completely, new ideas and possibilities were brought forwards for the song such as having Sy Ari Da Kid feature on it. Pierre claims that the catchy hook included in his latest track allows his fanbase to vibe with his unique blend of sounds.
Musicearmilk.com

Vanda delivers anthemic hip-hop single, "Queen V"

LA-based musician Vanda delivers cheeky single “Queen V,” an empowering hip-hop production that fuses a playful energy with powerful self-confidence for a bop that has us reaching for the replay button. A candid track on theme of self-love led by Vanda’s impressive rap bars and a gritty soundscape, sees the rising star tap into a message of growth and change.
Musicallkpop.com

7 CF songs by K-Pop artists that deserve to be on albums

MAMAMOO - 'Gleam'. MAMAMOO's 'Gleam' is easily one of the best commercial film songs ever. It was meant for the South Korean eyewear brand Davich Optical Chain and the music video places a heavy emphasis on the members' gorgeous eyewear. However, if one were to listen to the song by itself, the lyrics are exquisite and the melody, classic MAMAMOO.
Beauty & Fashionearmilk.com

London rapper Tops Mafioso drops sultry new single "Working From Home"

London rapper Tops Mafioso offers a cheeky take on WFH culture with single “Working From Home,” a suave and seductive production led by Mafioso slow-paced vocals and soul-tinged soundscape. Written during the lockdown the track predictably draws inspiration from the time when the phrase and culture of working from home became a norm, with a sexy and bold narrative of a lover distracted her from her job due to being attracted to her lover.
Homelessthisis50.com

Polite Portrays a Dedicated Artist with Aspirations to Change New York’s Rap Culture.

Polite is an up-and-coming recording artist from New York. The young artist began his musical journey at the age of thirteen when he started creating music and took courses in Studio Engineering and Production. Since then, he’s found a genuine love for making melodies. When asked about his music, Polite describes it as melodic hip-hop with a catchy sound. He takes inspiration from fellow artists like Lil Wayne and 50 Cent, who have been legends in the rap game, but has created his personalized sound. His lyrics are constructed with relatability in mind, but they stem from personal life experiences. Financial struggles, hunger, homelessness, lack of role models, and being the oldest growing up with a single mom are some topics he’s covered in his music thus far, which have generated some relatable songs. The rapper is set to change the hip-hop world entirely; for now, keep an eye out for the constant singles he’ll be releasing.
Musicthisis50.com

Najim Mollou: Rising Musical Artist Making Waves

With his new album, “Night Vibes” Najim Mollou’s journey as a musician is on the rise. As he states, “Nobody becomes a star overnight”. The same was the case with Najim, the rising star who fought with many struggles before he finally reached the position where he currently stands. His...
Musiccalifornianewswire.com

The Sound of LA: Pop Singer-Songwriter EM Scores Top 20 Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart Single – ‘Hear Your Love’

2nd single / video ‘Hear Your Love’ pays homage to her romantic Russian roots now playing on MTV’s ‘Spankin’ New’ from her upcoming release, ‘DEAR LIFE’. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — In an era starved for young Pop artists with something significant to share, singer/songwriter Em (Emily Wachspress) delivers with her music and her message in her latest album, “DEAR LIFE,” a ginger breeze of mood, truth, and soulful Pop. “This album represents a big chapter in my life of growth and empowerment,” says Em.
Musicearmilk.com

pastels enlists Curtis Roach and Jay Squared for "G&T! Remix"

Melbourne, Australia musician pastels has enlisted Detroit rappers Curtis Roach and Jay Squared for a vibrant remix of her track "G&T!". The producer, beat maker, and pianist has been on the rise lately, gaining momentum for her evocative, diverse style. On this remix, she links up with talented artists Curtis Roach and Jay Squared to deliver a version of her song "G&T!" that includes hip-hop vocals, giving it cross-genre appeal.
Musichypefresh.co

Top 5 Pop-Culture Artists in Latin America to Look Out For

A staple to many, Latin music has become one of the most powerful and profitable genres in the industry. Most of which encase themselves in what is known as Trap or Reggaeton. But that hasn’t stopped them from going worldly. Climbing the Billboard charts and staying number one for weeks on end, it should be noted that these artists have changed the way we see Latin music all around.
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop' Book Heads to the Screen as a Documentary Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

Popular book “Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop” is headed to the screen as a documentary. Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios and Republic Records’ Federal Films, along with Jupiter Entertainment, are behind the adaptation. Joseph Patel is tapped to direct; Jupiter’s Patrick Reardon, Federal Films’ Chris Blackwell and Dana Sano, and Barak Moffitt and Daniel Seliger of Mercury Studios, along with “Contact High” author Vikki Tobak, will executive produce, along with Fred Brathwaite (aka Fab 5 Freddy).

Comments / 0

Community Policy