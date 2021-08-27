Rising artist Ashley Suppa explores internet culture on "King"
NYC-based singer-songwriter Ashley Suppa drops sleek single “King”—a minimalistic production of shimmering guitar and echoing drum beats elevated by Suppa’s bold vocals and poetic lyricism. Written about the distractions caused by technology and the urge to lean into a social media persona to hide from your real-life struggles rather than solve them, the track is a relatable and thoughtful look at today’s internet culture that establishes an intelligence beyond her years.earmilk.com
Comments / 0