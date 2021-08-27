Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Payroll Organizations Announce Recipients Of Showcase Standout Awards

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association and the Global Payroll Management Institute announced the inaugural Showcase Standout Awards recipients at their live reveal event held virtually on August 27. Featuring eight categories, the awards honor the best payroll product demonstrations featured at the Payroll Solutions Showcase event.

"Congratulations to all of the Showcase Standout Award recipients. The outstanding payroll solutions providers truly shared excellent presentations of premier products for the payroll industry," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association and president of the Global Payroll Management Institute.

First-place recipients by category:

Overall PSS Best Demo

ADP SmartCompliance

The Employee Experience

ADP Workforce Now

Wage Access Options

ADP SmartCompliance

Cutting Edge Technology

Cloud Solutions

ADP DataCloud

Emerging Software

Ceridian

Workforce Management Solutions

ADP Workforce Now

The Human Resource Information System (HRIS)

Ceridian

The Payroll Solutions Showcase (PSS) was a one-day event held in July that brought payroll practitioners together with major payroll product and service providers to experience case studies, product demonstrations, and four forward-looking panel discussions. The event is available on-demand through the end of the year. First-place recipients were selected solely through votes cast by PSS attendees.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payroll-organizations-announce-recipients-of-showcase-standout-awards-301364670.html

SOURCE The American Payroll Association

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll#Adp#Hris#Ceridian#Pss#Gpmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessTimes Union

The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy Announces The 2021 Male Catalyst Award Recipients

The EWF is pleased to announce the 5 recipients of the 2021 Male Catalyst Award!. The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy is proud to announce a new recognition award for male allyship, the “EWF Catalyst.” This new award will be presented to five outstanding male executives who have been exemplary in their engagement, commitment, and support of the Executive Women's Forum and women in their companies.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Mployer Advisor Announces the Nashville Area's Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award Recipients for 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Mployer Advisor, the leading independent platform for employers to research, review and evaluate insurance brokers, is pleased to announce the Nashville-based recipients of its inaugural “Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards” for 2021. Mployer Advisor’s Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award Program evaluates brokers based on industry experience, company size, online ratings and reviews and recognizes esteemed brokers that demonstrate market-leading competencies and a proven track record of success among employers, insurance providers and peers.
EconomyABQJournal

Top Workplaces: 2021 special award recipients

Top Workplaces’ special award recipients were chosen based on standout scores for employee responses to specific survey statements. Leadership Award, large employer: David Shaw, Nor-Lea Hospital District. Leadership Award, midsize employer: Patricia Beecher, New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Leadership Award, small employer: Debbie Harms, NAI SunVista.
Agriculturewisc.edu

AMSA announces Jim Claus as a Signal Service Award recipient

Kearney, MO. August 5, 2021 – The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) announced Dr. James Claus, UW-Madison professor in meat science as a recipient of the 2021 AMSA Signal Service Award. The Signal Service Award is sponsored by Elanco Animal Health, Cargill, Johnsonville, LLC., Meyer Natural Foods, and Seaboard Foods. Established in 1956 the AMSA Signal Service Award was and is given to members to recognize devoted service and lasting contributions to the meat industry and the association. Claus and the other four recipients were honored during the 74th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) awards presentation on August 17, 2021, in Reno, Nevada, hosted by the University of Nevada – Reno.
CharitiesArchDaily

Graham Foundation Announces Names of 2021 Organizations Grant Recipients

The Graham Foundation has announced the award of 69 new scholarships to individuals around the world who support architectural projects. The funded projects represent diverse lines of research with original ideas that advance our understanding of the designed environment. Selected from more than 500 proposals, the funded projects include exhibitions,...
Charitiesdrugstorenews.com

APhA Foundation announces 2021 Pinnacle Award recipients

The American Pharmacists Association Foundation today announced the recipients of the 2021 Pinnacle Awards. Established in 1998, the annual Pinnacle Awards celebrate significant contributions to the medication use process: increasing patient adherence, reducing adverse drug events, promoting the use of national treatment guidelines, improving patient outcomes, and enhancing communication among the members of the healthcare team.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Economykauainownews.com

State Pays $700 Mil for Federal Unemployment Insurance Advances

The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced it paid $700 million to the US Department of the Treasury for advances it has received to pay regular unemployment insurance benefits. Due to the unprecedented volume of unemployment insurance claims resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the department began drawing...
EconomyCPA Trendlines

The ROI on Identifying Clients for CAS

The experience of those offering successful client accounting services shows that the fastest way to start your client accounting services practice is to provide it to some of your existing clients. If you already have a CAS practice, it is important to periodically analyze which of your clients have now become a CAS fit. It is important to note that not all of your clients will be CAS-fit.
Technologybizjournals

Fintech’s market opportunities: Q&A with Advisor360’s CEO

Regular readers of the Business Journal’s list of the largest financial technology, or fintech, companies in Massachusetts (see the bottom of this story), will notice a new face this year — and one that has leapt to number 2 in the rankings, based on its significant head count in the Bay State. Advisor360, as it’s known, was launched in April 2019. In December of that year, technology industry veteran Rich Napolitano joined the Weston-based company as CEO.Napolitano recently answered several questions from Associate Editor Sean McFadden about the company’s technology and market opportunities. His answers, which appear below, have been edited for space and clarity.
Businesschannele2e.com

Accounting Firm Baker Tilly Acquires MSP, Sage Partner AcctTwo

Accounting firm Baker Tilly has acquired AcctTwo Shared Services, an MSP and VAR focused on Sage Intacct financial software. Financial terms of the deal, expected to close on October 1, were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 545 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Newmark hires new VP of product operations

President of Product Operations, managing product operations for the company’s information technology platform. Widjaja, who is based in Chicago, reports to Newmark’s Chief Information Officer Sridhar Potineni. With nearly two decades of experience leading technology delivery and operations teams, Widjaja oversees product/engineering delivery practices, vendor relationships, product financials and IT’s...
Russell, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Nex-Tech announces 2021 WTA scholarship recipients

Nex-Tech is pleased to announce Kaitlyn Nichols and Zadok Taylor as recipients of the national WTA Advocates for Rural Broadband Foundation scholarship program. Kaitlyn was awarded a $1,000 academic scholarship and Zadok was awarded a $1,250 trade school scholarship. WTA awarded 14 scholarships totaling $18,000 recognizing academic achievement, integrity, and commitment to education.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

BMC Recognized As A Leader For ITSM Tools By Gartner For The Eighth Year Running

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, is a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management (ITSM) Tools for the eighth consecutive year. [1] Notably, the BMC Helix ITSM (v. 21.02) platform also received the highest score in the Advanced-Maturity Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) Use Case in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for ITSM Tools. [2]
Businesspharmatimes.com

PMGroup Worldwide Ltd and The Datateam Media Group welcome Samedan Ltd

PMGroup Worldwide Ltd and The Datateam Media Group are pleased and excited to announce the acquisition of pharmaceutical publishers Samedan Ltd. The deal brings together three publishing powerhouses in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector – with Samedan joining PMGroup and PharmaTimes Media Ltd as part of The Datateam Media Group’s healthcare division.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Telefonica (TEF) Arm Leverages Blockchain for Data Certification

Telefonica, S.A.’s TEF digital business unit, Telefonica Tech, recently unveiled a next-generation offering that will enable companies to validate confidential data related to projects, transactions or digital content with legal support. This certification service is built on Telefonica’s TrustOS-managed blockchain platform. It has been designed to simplify the connection between business processes and blockchain network.
NFLmartechseries.com

Phenix Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer, T.K. Gore

Appointment Extends Bench of Sports Media Executives. Phenix, a leading provider of real-time streaming technology, today announces the appointment of T.K. Gore as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, T.K. will spearhead Phenix’s sales leadership and expansion following the company’s oversubscribed Series B investment in April. Marketing Technology News:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy