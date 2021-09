Oregon Football said hello to their 2021 season with a win Saturday. The No. 11 Ducks beat Fresno State 31-24 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. It was the first time fans were in attendance for Oregon football since 2019, and they had a hazy view of the action. Air quality in Eugene was at unhealthy levels at kick off, and improved just slightly over the course of the game. Attendance was limited to those who showed proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test. The Ducks played their 2020 season in an empty stadium because of the pandemic.