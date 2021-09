Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Senator Joe Manchin of corruption for holding weekly meetings with ExxonMobil lobbyists. Ms Ocasio-Cortez made the comments on Thursday in response to an op-ed Mr Manchin wrote in the Wall Street Journal saying he would not support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package aimed at addressing climate change and funding numerous social safety programs. The funding for those programs would largely come from increased taxes on the rich. “I, for one, won’t support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anywhere near that level of additional spending, without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious...