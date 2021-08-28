First Ever Monster Jam Truck Front Flip
- Vote - You don't even have to really be into monster trucks to be impressed by this feat. Seriously. This is crazy. That's a whole lot of machinery accomplishing acrobatics.cheezburger.com
- Vote - You don't even have to really be into monster trucks to be impressed by this feat. Seriously. This is crazy. That's a whole lot of machinery accomplishing acrobatics.cheezburger.com
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.https://www.cheezburger.com/
Comments / 2