The secret to getting the cheapest international flights

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — International flights can be notoriously expensive, but if you are flexible it's not unthinkable to get that flight for half off, or even cheaper. Flight tracking website, Scott's Cheap Flights analyzed data on flight pricing and complied its top ten list of airports with the best deals. Larger airports on the coasts dominated, but Chicago and Dallas rounded out the list. Dallas was number ten with 140 good deals between the dates researched, with the average deal at $490 and the lowest international round trip fair at $133.