Can i add in current cpu used mhz to a powercli script similar to Host CPU from export? I see ways to come up with the max cpu mhz per cpu, the number of cores, cores per cpu...etc, but i'm not sure how to pull current used cpu mhz... To restate a different way, i'm not looking for the max cpu in mhz of a single core within a cluster, but for the current usage in mhz of a vm in a cluster. This would get pulled hourly or so, the MHz listed below is currently pulling the max mhz of a single core, which isn't what i'm after. When i do a manual export from vcenter, i see Host CPU listed as the heading when i export...but haven't had any luck guessing the name properly (or i fat fingered the right name...or something).