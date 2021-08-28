Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Naked Louisiana woman sets fire to grocery store, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULppU_0bfKJB3r00
Louisiana woman arrested: Angela Watson was charged with arson, burglary and criminal damage in connection to a fire at a grocery store. (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

WEST MONROE, La. — A Louisiana woman is accused of setting a grocery store on fire while she was naked, causing approximately $1 million in damages, authorities said.

Angela Elizabeth Watson, 37, of West Monroe, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of simple arson, one count of simple burglary and three counts of simple criminal damage to property, according to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to court records, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a fire at a Mac’s Fresh Market in West Monroe, the Monroe News-Star reported.

When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they discovered Watson inside the building, wearing only a white butcher’s coat, the newspaper reported.

Surveillance video later showed a naked woman, later identified as Watson, forcing her way into the building, KNOE reported. Firefighters said Watson picked up several bottles of lighter fluid and set 13 separate fires in the building, according to the television station. Watson was seen soaking multiple products, displays and a clerk’s stand that held flammable liquid, KTVE reported. She then ignited the fires with a lighter, the television station reported.

Authorities said damages caused by fire, smoke and water were estimated to be more than $1 million, the News-Star reported.

Watson received medical care at the scene and was later transported to an area hospital, the newspaper reported. She was later booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Bail was set at $10,000, according to online booking records.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
46K+
Followers
62K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
West Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Ouachita Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
City
West Monroe, LA
City
Monroe, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Arson#Monroe News Star#Mac S Fresh Market#Localnews#Ktve#Knoe#The News Star#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man captured by police after falling through roof of Houston bar

HOUSTON — This arrest was literally through the roof. A man attempting to elude police was apprehended after he fell through the roof of a Houston bar, authorities said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man, who was not identified, fled from officers during a traffic stop, KTRK reported. The man jumped on the roof of a building in the northwest section of Houston but fell through it and into a bar, the television station reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy