Belt’s Beer Garden: 600th Beer!!

Throughout the summer the crew at Bambara has been making the most of the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel’s courtyard, transforming the space into a hidden-in-plain-sight summer oasis. The pop-up concept, Bambara’s Backyard, features casual, umbrella-ed lounge seating (great for socially-distanced dining), private alcoves, an outdoor bar and backyard games like Bocce, Connect 4, Tumbling Timbers and Cornhole. This cozy spot tucked away from the busy street, also hosts talented local musicians every weekend (Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:30-9:00pm, and Sundays from 10:30am-1:00pm) with a variety of sounds from folk, R&B, to acoustic guitar and jazz. Make sure to get Bambara’s signature burger along with Fever Tree highballs, a local brew or something thirst quenching from the Lillet Spritz cart and show off your cornhole tossing techniques. Take a peek at the the musical line-up below and book your table online to make the most of Bambara’s Backyard while you can.