Willson Contreras likely headed for rehab assignment

By Russell Dorsey
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatcher Willson Contreras has been ramping up baseball activities in the last week and is inching closer to a return. Contreras went on the 10-day injured list Aug. 12 with a sprained right knee and has been working his way back into game shape. He went through another full day...

