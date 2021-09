Alone under the bright lights of the presidency, Joe Biden has finally shown us the man behind the grin. A man who checked his watch instead of offering empathy to Gold Star families. A man who defaulted to dissembling and exaggeration when a nation yearned for honesty and clarity. A man who found the bottom of his personal deck after a lifetime of free passes from a fawning media establishment desperate to turn this mid-level partisan hack into something he’s not – a wise old sage just waiting for history to deliver his moment.