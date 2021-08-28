Hoping trip to The Spa pays off
Summer’s best day of racing takes place today at Saratoga. It’s Travers Day, and there are seven graded stakes races that are part of a 13-race card that begins at 11:30 a.m. Six of the races are of the Grade I variety. Horse Sense will make selections in those six, the first of which begins at about 3 p.m. The Travers is slated for a 6:16 p.m. start. The Fox family of networks has every race covered. FS1 handles the broadcast from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. FS2 has the 3 p.m.-5 p.m. window. Fox, which means WTIC-TV61 locally, will pick up the reins at 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Of course, those that bet the late double will want to see Race 13 back on FS2 from 6:30 p.m.-7 p.m.www.journalinquirer.com
