Hoping trip to The Spa pays off

“From the Spa” returns to keep you up-to-date on horses bred in the mid-Atlantic racing in Saratoga stakes. September 4th is the final Saturday of the 2021 Saratoga meet, featuring the Grade I Jockey Club Gold Cup which replaces the Woodward as the season-ending race for three year olds and up as a prep for the Breeder’s Cup Classic. Two other stakes races, the Grade III Saranac and Grade I Flower Bowl, will be run before the Gold Cup, setting up the closing weekend with some great racing. After a bit of a stakes hiatus for Midlantic bred runners, two will be entered in Saturday’s races; one in the Saranac, and another in the Gold Cup. With a couple highlight wins for Midlantic shippers at the Spa this summer, this duo of 15/1 morning line long shots will look to cap the meet off in style.