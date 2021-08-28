Cancel
Hoping trip to The Spa pays off

By Sherman Cain scain@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer’s best day of racing takes place today at Saratoga. It’s Travers Day, and there are seven graded stakes races that are part of a 13-race card that begins at 11:30 a.m. Six of the races are of the Grade I variety. Horse Sense will make selections in those six, the first of which begins at about 3 p.m. The Travers is slated for a 6:16 p.m. start. The Fox family of networks has every race covered. FS1 handles the broadcast from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. FS2 has the 3 p.m.-5 p.m. window. Fox, which means WTIC-TV61 locally, will pick up the reins at 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Of course, those that bet the late double will want to see Race 13 back on FS2 from 6:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

