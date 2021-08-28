Four Cowboys Named to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board
The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl released its 2022 Big Board on Friday as a lead up to the college football season. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has become one of the premier college football all-star games in the country over the past 10 seasons. Among the individuals on the original list of players to watch this season are four Wyoming Cowboys in defensive end Garrett Crall, linebacker Chad Muma, running back Xazavian Valladay and offensive tackle Alonzo Velazquez.myhits106.com
