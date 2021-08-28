Cancel
Lakers News: Former NBA Sharpshooter Ben Gordon Seen Training a Pair of LA Players

By Adam Salcido
AllLakers
AllLakers
 8 days ago
When the Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook not too long ago, they sent away a lot of depth from their roster. That depth included a couple of sharpshooters in Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Both players led the Lakers in 3-pointers made with Kuzma nailing in 137 shots from beyond the arc (36.1%) and KCP making 120 (41%). Now with both of them lending their talents to the Washington Wizards, the Lakers find themselves lacking in firepower. The next closest player to them was LeBron James, but his durability came into question last season after spending a huge chunk of the season on the sideline.

However, two Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to help strengthen the team in that department. Promising young talent Talen Horton-Tucker and new guy Kendrick Nunn were seen working out with former NBA sharpshooter Ben Gordon.

Gordon, who spent 11 years in the league, finished his career scoring 40.1% of his shots from downtown. Not a bad person to pick up a thing or two from. In his young career, THT has a career 3-point percentage of 28.5 while Nunn has made 36.4% of his shots. There's still plenty of room for both guards to grow in their future careers.

The Lakers have plenty of talent on the roster, but if Nunn and THT could replace the production lost the offseason, then the team would have a much better chance at competing. Who knows, maybe they'll be raining threes all season thanks to Ben Gordon.

AllLakers

AllLakers

