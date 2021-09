MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 infections soared in Wisconsin last week, the number of vaccinations also rose higher than any other week in over two months. Last week, the Department of Health Services reports 67,893 doses were given out to Wisconsinites. You would have to go back to the week of June 13 to find a higher weekly total. Vaccinations had been on a downward slope since their peak on April 4 and didn’t start increasing again until the week of July 11.