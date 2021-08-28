Cancel
Naked Louisiana woman sets fire to grocery store, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 8 days ago
Louisiana woman arrested: Angela Watson was charged with arson, burglary and criminal damage in connection to a fire at a grocery store. (Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

WEST MONROE, La. — A Louisiana woman is accused of setting a grocery store on fire while she was naked, causing approximately $1 million in damages, authorities said.

Angela Elizabeth Watson, 37, of West Monroe, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of simple arson, one count of simple burglary and three counts of simple criminal damage to property, according to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to court records, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a fire at a Mac’s Fresh Market in West Monroe, the Monroe News-Star reported.

When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they discovered Watson inside the building, wearing only a white butcher’s coat, the newspaper reported.

Surveillance video later showed a naked woman, later identified as Watson, forcing her way into the building, KNOE reported. Firefighters said Watson picked up several bottles of lighter fluid and set 13 separate fires in the building, according to the television station. Watson was seen soaking multiple products, displays and a clerk’s stand that held flammable liquid, KTVE reported. She then ignited the fires with a lighter, the television station reported.

Authorities said damages caused by fire, smoke and water were estimated to be more than $1 million, the News-Star reported.

Watson received medical care at the scene and was later transported to an area hospital, the newspaper reported. She was later booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Bail was set at $10,000, according to online booking records.

©2021 Cox Media Group

