Speed hump to be installed near Pittsburgh school

Speed humps making a difference in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Drivers traveling on Shady Avenue in Squirrel Hill will soon notice a change.

The City of Pittsburgh announced Friday that a speed hump will be placed on Shady Avenue between Pittock Street and Nicholson Street, near Taylor Allderdice High School.

According to the city, data collected in 2020 indicated that 75% of vehicles traveling in that stretch of Shady Avenue exceeded the posted speed limit of 25 mph.

The rate of speeding, especially on a school corridor where many students walk, indicated a strong need for a traffic calming intervention, officials said.

Work to install the speed hump is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

One lane of traffic on Shady Avenue will be closed, with flaggers stationed at each intersection to allow local traffic access to and from their residences.