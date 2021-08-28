Speed hump to be installed near Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — Drivers traveling on Shady Avenue in Squirrel Hill will soon notice a change.
The City of Pittsburgh announced Friday that a speed hump will be placed on Shady Avenue between Pittock Street and Nicholson Street, near Taylor Allderdice High School.
According to the city, data collected in 2020 indicated that 75% of vehicles traveling in that stretch of Shady Avenue exceeded the posted speed limit of 25 mph.
The rate of speeding, especially on a school corridor where many students walk, indicated a strong need for a traffic calming intervention, officials said.
Work to install the speed hump is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
One lane of traffic on Shady Avenue will be closed, with flaggers stationed at each intersection to allow local traffic access to and from their residences.
