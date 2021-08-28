Men wanted in recent north Laredo homicide
Authorities have released images of two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman reported at a north Laredo home about two weeks ago. One man was identified as Jael Elian Madrigal Mendez, 21, while the other suspect remains unidentified. The unidentified man appears to be a Hispanic male with a beard. Both are considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Authorities said they should not be approached.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0