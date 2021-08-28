How strong is Denver's offense for 2021? | Broncos Weekend
On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's journey towards becoming Denver's starting quarterback and review Von Miller's preparation as Miller gets set for his first game at Empower Field at Mile High since the 2019 season. Plus, Alexis Perry chats with The Athletic's Nick Kosmider about the fallout from the QB competition and the position battles to watch during Denver's preseason finale against the Rams.www.denverbroncos.com
Comments / 0