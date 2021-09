BOSTON -- Kenta Maeda is already on the injured list, but the Twins don't know how long he'll be there. Even after being placed on the 10-day IL on Monday, Maeda is continuing to seek out additional opinions regarding the condition of his problematic right arm, which has now sidelined him twice this season. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn't rule out the possibility of surgery as Maeda continues to learn more, starting with an additional opinion with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Wednesday.