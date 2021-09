Welcome to the Mavs Step Back Podcast, where we bring you the latest news and best analysis on the Dallas Mavericks beat, every week. On this episode, hosts Dalton Trigg, Matt Galatzan and Grant Afseth are joined by a handful of listeners in their live recording on Twitter Spaces to talk about the Dallas Mavs' current situation with Dragic and how much he'd actually help the team if they're able to acquire him either through buyout or trade in the coming weeks.