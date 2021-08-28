Person shot multiple times after pointing firearm at officers, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of pointing his handgun at officers was shot multiple times late Friday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 7700 block of Hackberry Court, near East Stop 11 and Madison Avenue, around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in the area.

Arriving officers located a man, later identified as Aung Aung, 31, armed with a handgun and firing shots. After telling Aung to drop the weapon multiple times, police say he continued to fire his weapon.

At some time during the incident, police say Aung walked toward the officers and pointed his handgun in their direction. In response, multiple officers fired their weapons, striking Aung.

Aung was given immediate medical attention by officers at the scene and was then rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. His condition as of Saturday remains unknown.

Detectives later learned that Aung had fired his weapon in the direction of citizens prior to officers' arrival, IMPD said.

No officers or citizens were injured during the incident.

Police say multiple officers were wearing body-worn cameras which were activated during the incident. That video has not been released at this time.

All officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting investigation.

An investigation into the shooting and an internal investigation are still underway.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact IMPD, Detective Erika Jones at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.