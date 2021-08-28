Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Berry scores twice in late 1:18 span, Crew beat Cincinnati

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miguel Berry scored twice in a 1:18 span and the Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Columbus (7-9-6) won for the first time since July 24 when it beat Atlanta 1-0. Cincinnati (3-9-8) is winless in a franchise-record 11 matches, with seven ending in draws.

Berry tied it at 2 in the 81st minute when goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer failed to wrap it up and punched a short tap in off the ricochet.

In the 83rd minute, Cincinnati defender Gustavo Vallecilla attempted to clear Vermeer’s save, but deflected the ball off Berry’s thigh and into the net.

Lucas Zelarayán opened the scoring for Columbus in the 45th minute. Ronald Matarrita tied it in first-half stoppage time, and Isaac Atanga have Cincinnati the lead in the 74th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

559K+
Followers
308K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Zelarayán
Person
Kenneth Vermeer
Person
Isaac Atanga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Cincinnati#Atlanta#Ap#The Columbus Crew#Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
MLSKING-5

Arreaga, Will Bruin score late goals, Sounders beat Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a...
MLBDerrick

Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series. Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in...
MLBMining Journal

Cincinnati Reds go deep twice to sink Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1

MILWAUKEE — Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and the Cincinnati Reds beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep. Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 8...
MLSKansas City Star

Adrien Humou scores twice, Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-1

Adrien Humou broke a tie in the 73rd minute with his second goal of the game and Minnesota United beat Houston 2-1 on Saturday night to extend the Dynamo's club-record winless streak to 15 games. A run off a long throw-in ended up with Ramon Abila's heel pass to Ethan...
MLBaudacy.com

Blue Jays score twice in 8th inning to beat White Sox, 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk broke a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox, 3-1, on Wednesday night. After Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray matched his career high by striking out 14 over seven innings, Tim Mayza (4-1) worked a perfect eighth and Jordan Romano finished for his 13th save in 14 chances.
Cincinnati, OHballstatesports.com

Despite Late Push, Soccer Suffers 2-1 Setback at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio - - Despite trailing by two midway through second half, there was no quit in the Ball State soccer team Thursday night in a 2-1 loss to Cincinnati at Gettler Stadium. Things looked bleak for the Cardinals (1-2-0) after the Bearcats (3-1-1) scored its second goal in the...
MLSthedallasnews.net

Second-half goals lift Real Salt Lake past FC Dallas

RSL (8-8-6, 30 points) snapped a two-match losing streak and won for the fourth straight game at home. The victory allowed Salt Lake to remain above the playoff line in the West, in seventh place. Dallas (6-10-7, 25 points) has just one win in its past five games and had...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

MLS Fantasy: 5 sleepers to target for round 19

After a frustrating round 18, many MLS Fantasy owners will be looking for a big bounce-back week in hopes of placing in the top 50 for the final MLS Fantasy Champions League qualifying round. A key fantasy trend that we here at MLS Multiplex have noticed this season is that...
MLSPosted by
Deseret News

Jonathan Menéndez scores first MLS goal, RSL beats FC Dallas 3-2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jonathan Menéndez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night. Noah Powder’s shot was deflected by a defender and parried away by goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro, but Menéndez put away the rebound with a one-touch shot to give Real Salt Lake (8-8-6) the lead for good in the 54th minute.
MLBkrcgtv.com

Goldschmidt homers twice, scores walk-off run, Cards beat Tigers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar’s single in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday. Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to open the 10th and executed a one-out double steal with automatic runner...

Comments / 0

Community Policy