Rockdale ISD quarantines intermediate school fourth grade due to COVID-19

ROCKDALE, Texas – The Rockdale Independent School District has decided to quarantine the entire fourth grade at Rockdale Intermediate School for the next ten days. Superintendent Denise Monzingo said in a statement Friday night that the district has created a COVID alert levels chart with green, yellow, orange and red levels. This chart is based on CDC recommended thresholds in schools. Once a school, classroom or grade level reaches the red level of active cases, the district believes closing for a few days is the safest option for students and staff.