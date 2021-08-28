Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockdale, TX

Rockdale ISD quarantines intermediate school fourth grade due to COVID-19

conchovalleyhomepage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKDALE, Texas – The Rockdale Independent School District has decided to quarantine the entire fourth grade at Rockdale Intermediate School for the next ten days. Superintendent Denise Monzingo said in a statement Friday night that the district has created a COVID alert levels chart with green, yellow, orange and red levels. This chart is based on CDC recommended thresholds in schools. Once a school, classroom or grade level reaches the red level of active cases, the district believes closing for a few days is the safest option for students and staff.

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rockdale, TX
Education
City
Rockdale, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Rockdale, TX
Health
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Isd#Quarantine#Rockdale Isd#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Argentine players to play against Brazil despite isolation order

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three Argentine footballers accused of breaking Brazil’s quarantine laws are set to play in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between the two sides, even though Brazil’s health regulator ordered their immediate isolation just hours earlier. The official line ups published by the South American Football...
Posted by
Reuters

Pfizer on track for U.S. vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer (PFE.N), although Moderna (MRNA.O) booster could take a little longer. Asked on CBS' "Face the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy