This Star Trek: Lower Decks review contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3. The running theme of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 is clearly all about how to be your most authentic self, even when the science fictional nature of the 24th century is trying to tear you apart. In “We’ll Always Have Tom Paris,” the titular Voyager reference is just a microcosm that illuminates this theme, but, hilariously, the funniest thing about the episode has nothing to do with Mr. Paris himself. Instead, this episode shines with the running joke that in space, you never really know everything about someone until they’ve either died, or you’ve gone on an undercover mission together.