Special Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kent A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern New Castle, northwestern Kent and northeastern Kent Counties through 945 PM EDT At 908 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Massey, or 10 miles southwest of Middletown, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Middletown, Smyrna, Clayton, Millington, Sassafras, Delaney Corner, Green Spring, Massey, Townsend, Galena and Chambersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH