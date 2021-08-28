Cancel
Mitchell County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mitchell by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mitchell The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Mitchell County in north central Iowa * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Manly, or 11 miles northeast of Mason City, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Osage, St. Ansgar, Stacyville, and Mitchell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
