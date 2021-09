The City of Prague will launch an architectural design competition for the Vltava Philharmonic Hall in the latter half of August. This building will become a new city landmark, a heart of a future new municipal district. The Vltava Philharmonic Hall will also launch and accelerate the transformation of one Prague’s largest brownfields: the Bubny-Zatory redevelopment zone for which it will provide a new urban centre. The construction of the Vltava Philharmonic Hall will perpetuate Prague’s international reputation as a cultural capital.