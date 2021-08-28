Cancel
Monroe County, NY

Resiliency infrastructure projects completed in Jefferson, Monroe counties

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo resiliency projects totaling just under $6 million have been completed in Jefferson and Monroe counties. "New York is continuing its promise to assist shoreline communities in combatting the impact of flooding due to climate change. Through our partnerships with local government, we are building back better, smarter and more resilient for the future," Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Our top priority is protecting the people who live in these communities, and through the REDI program we are focused on seeing our mission through from start to finish."

