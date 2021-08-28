Cancel
Providence, RI

Blue Cross Blue Shield RI requiring employees to get COVID vaccine

By Nicole Poitras
ABC6.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island announced Friday that all employees will be required to get the coronavirus vaccine. “We are in challenging times that I believe require all of us to take strong actions to protect public health,” said BCBSRI President and CEO Martha Wofford. “As the largest health insurer and one of the largest employers in the state, requiring COVID-19 vaccinations can help safeguard the health and well-being of our employees and our community.”

www.abc6.com

