Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brainerd, MN

Charges: Brainerd man was under influence of prescription meds during fatal crash

By Brainerd Dispatch
INFORUM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAINERD, Minn. — A 42-year-old Brainerd man involved in a fatal crash in Baxter, Minnesota, was arraigned in Crow Wing County District Court Friday, Aug. 27. Kevin Kris Christensen was charged with two counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide for operating a vehicle under the influence and causing great bodily harm; and two gross misdemeanors of criminal vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brainerd, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Crow Wing County, MN
Baxter, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
Crow Wing County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Baxter, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meds#Personal Injury#District Court#Chevrolet#Ford#Klonopin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
Reuters

Argentine players to play against Brazil despite isolation order

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three Argentine footballers accused of breaking Brazil’s quarantine laws are set to play in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between the two sides, even though Brazil’s health regulator ordered their immediate isolation just hours earlier. The official line ups published by the South American Football...

Comments / 0

Community Policy