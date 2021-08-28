Cabarrus Charter Academy moves to remote learning due to increase in COVID-19 cases

WSOC Classroom virtual More than 52,000 students signed up for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Remote Learning Academy which is more than 1/3 third of the nearly 150,000 students in the district.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus Charter Academy announced Friday evening that all students and staff members are now switching to remote learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Starting Monday, the school said students will use Zoom and Schoology to access live instruction and complete assignments. K-5 families will also have hard copies of assignments.

According to the school, they had students who tested positive or came into contact with someone who did quarantine and do remote learning, but said the cases continued to increase. Cabarrus Charter Academy said the Cabarrus Health Alliance helped with the decision to move to remote learning.

“The Cabarrus Health Alliance has recommended we strongly urge our entire student body, staff, and school families to take this quarantine very seriously and remain in your homes to the greatest extent possible over these next two weeks – going out only for essential trips. Please avoid gathering with anyone outside of your family, avoid large crowds and wear masks whenever you are in public. We must work together to reset our campus and return to school healthy and virus-free,” the school said in a letter to families.

The school said students will return to in-person classes on Sept. 13.

