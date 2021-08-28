Sabres captain Jack Eichel switching agents amid dispute with team over injury
With his relationship with the Buffalo Sabres seemingly at a stalemate, captain Jack Eichel has made a major move to try to rejuvenate his suddenly stalled NHL career. Eichel has fired longtime agent and fellow Boston native Peter Fish and replaced him with Los Angeles-based Pat Brisson, who is considered one of the heavy hitters on the NHL agent scene. The change was first reported Friday morning by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and was later confirmed by The Buffalo News.www.fingerlakes1.com
