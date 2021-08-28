5 major observations from Sam Darnold’s second preseason game
What were some of the big observations from Sam Darnold’s first prolonged action for the Carolina Panthers in their preseason finale?. It was a big night for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold as he took the field for his first taste of meaningful game-day reps since his trade from the New York Jets. The quarterback was looking to hit the ground running against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium – the final preseason game before preparations officially begin for Week 1.catcrave.com
Comments / 0