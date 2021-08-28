5 major observations from Sam Darnold’s second preseason game

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley said he’s been working on his footwork on the agility ladder every day and feels it will help his breaks in route running. “Every day, just coming out here and hitting the ladder. That literally will change my footwork. I’m snapping it down and trying to get out of breaks. Just the ladder will help me transition out of my breaks faster. It just takes, you know, reps. If you do it every your feet are going to get better. That’s anybody,” said Ridley, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Consitution.