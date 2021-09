Sunday was the final dress rehearsal for the Raiders. And for many players, it was their last chance to make a strong impression in their push to earn a spot on the roster. There wasn’t much in the way of great impressions in this one. The Raiders were handled from start to finish by the 49ers and lost 34-10. It must be noted that the 49ers had their actual starters in the game early on and kept potential starting QB Trey Lance in the game into the third quarter. But if the Raiders want to prove they have depth, they need to be able to hang with those guys and they simply didn’t.