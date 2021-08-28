Cancel
Marvel's Kevin Feige Compares Making MCU Movies to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Marvel fans may not realize this but Chief creative officer Kevin Feige has been working on Marvel movies long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While originally working as an assistant for producer Lauren Shuler Donner, Feige became an associate producer on early titles X-Men and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and would go on to be involved in all of the movies in the original trilogies for those films. Things have come full circle in a big way though as Feige is not only back to making Spider-Man movies but has also reunited with Raimi himself on one of their films, not to mention that some of Raimi's characters appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. So what's the difference on set twenty years later?

