Jets’ Mike LaFleur may coach from different spot during regular season

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has been coaching from the sideline during preseason games, but he may shift up the coaches’ box when the regular season arrives. LaFleur is calling plays for the first time in the NFL, and head coach Robert Saleh told him to try calling from the sideline to see if he liked it better, and then make a decision for the regular season.

