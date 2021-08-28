Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield City opens application for Youth Commission

By Rosaura Simone, 23ABC, JaNell Gore, 23ABC
 8 days ago
The Bakersfield City Council recently opened its application for the Bakersfield Youth Commission to serve with city leaders to help improve the quality of life for the community.

“If you’re looking at something to give yourself a leg up on college applications or if you want to get involved and see what city government is all about or municipal government is all about,” said Joe Conroy, Bakersfield’s Public Information Officer. “If you have aspiration for that at some point this is a great opportunity to do that and we encourage anybody that’s interested to apply and have their chance to get nominated.”

Currently, there are two positions available in wards 1,2, 6, and 7 as well as one position available in both wards 3 and 4. The mayor of Bakersfield will also be able to make a special appointment.

Conroy said that it’s important that teens have a say in their community.

“Our teens, they know what affects their age group the most and they have and they're plugged into that sort of thing so it's a great opportunity for them to be able to come to the city and be able to provide that guidance for their age group,” said Conroy.

Conroy added that the teens who have joined found the experience rewarding and were able to touch a lot of projects.

"They’ve really enjoyed on the city on the youth commission. They get to have an impact on recreation opportunities, park amenities, student safety, there’s volunteer opportunities as well,” said Conroy.

To qualify for the appointment, your GPA must be close to a 3.0 and you need to apply as soon as possible.

“It shouldn't be too difficult. It’s basic information we wanna know; where you’re from and some of that academic background some of your accomplishments that sort of thing. And there shouldn't be any trouble with our teens filling that out and we’re excited to see the applicants come in,” said Conroy.

