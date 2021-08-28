Cancel
Hurricane Ida upgraded to Category 4 storm, called ‘potentially catastrophic’ for Louisiana

By Rachel Mipro
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 8 days ago

Hurricane Ida is expected to be an extreme threat to Louisiana, when it makes landfall as a Category 4 storm Sunday evening. A state of emergency was declared Thursday in 12 parishes. Five parishes are under a voluntary or mandatory evacuation order already.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Schott said Ida is developing faster than expected. There could be a 10-15 feet surge between Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi, with the heaviest rainfall occurring Sunday and Monday.

“This is going to be a life-altering storm for many people,”  Schott said, warning residents to take preparations for the storm very seriously.

In light of these developments, the Saturday Saints-Cardinals preseason game in New Orleans has been canceled. Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a Federal Declaration of Emergency Thursday night, sending a letter to President Joseph R. Biden asking for assistance.

“This one has the potential, the likelihood, to be very serious and very strong, potentially catastrophic for some. Let’s prepare,” Edwards said.

In addition, the entire Louisiana National Guard will be used in storm assistance, with more than 5,000 soldiers across the state ready to respond. There are 64 high water vehicles, 60 boats and 13 helicopters ready currently, along with other ongoing storm preparations.

The state is also still trying to deal with surging COVID-19 cases. As of noon Friday, there are 3,428 new COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,684 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 479 patients on ventilators.

Edwards said he will keep the mask mandate, which was set to expire Wednesday, in place for another month, warning that evacuations might cause COVID-19 numbers to surge again.

Hurricane Ida upgraded to Category 4 storm, called 'potentially catastrophic' for Louisiana

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

