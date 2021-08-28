Cancel
USDA confirms COVID-19 in deer in Ohio

By Drew Scofield
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpDMs_0bfK9NTG00

The United States Department of Agriculture said Friday that some deer in Ohio have been found to carry SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine collected samples from the infected animals between January and March of this year, the USDA said. Officials didn't say what area of Ohio the samples were collected from.

"These are the first deer confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus worldwide, although earlier studies have shown both that deer can be experimentally infected with the virus and that some wild deer had antibodies to the virus," the USDA said.

Deer aren't the first animals to have contracted the virus, but government health officials said the risk of animals spreading the virus to humans is low.

The virus can spread to deer and other animals through close contact with someone infected with COVID-19. People with the virus are urged to stay away from pets and other animals.

CLICK HERE for information.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

