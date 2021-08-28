Buffalo police need your help searching for missing 23-year-old man

Buffalo police need your help searching for a 23-year-old man who is reported missing.

According to police, Justin Alves was last seen Friday in the 100-block of Maple Street in Buffalo and is believed to be in the Canalside area or near the library in downtown Buffalo.

Alves is described as 5'10" and roughly 215 pounds has a history of mental illness and can be violent, according to police.

Alves was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and red sweatpants.

If you have any information on where he is, you're asked to call 911.