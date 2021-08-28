Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Katie Price cancelled British LGBT Awards appearance after alleged assault

femalefirst.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Price skipped the British LGBT Awards following her alleged assault, as she is "in so much pain" and didn't want to "face going out". Katie Price skipped the British LGBT Awards following her alleged assault. The 43-year-old star was due to appear at the awards ceremony in London on...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Until September#British Lgbt Awards#The Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Katie Price hospitalised with face injury after alleged attack

Katie Price has been taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked. The 43-year-old reality star sustained a facial injury after an incident in Essex in the early hours of Monday morning. Police say that a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday August 23.“We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.“A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.” Read More Anti-vax passport protesters storm ITN studiosGavin Williamson accused of creating ‘havoc’ as secondary schools set for delayed returnTaliban warn of ‘consequences’ if withdrawal delayed beyond end of month
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Katie Price ‘cannot face’ court appearance over alleged attack in home

Katie Price has reportedly said she “cannot face” a court hearing after she was allegedly assaulted in her home.The Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday the 43-year-old reality star believes she is not “mentally strong enough” to appear as a witness.The comments, which reportedly came from an unnamed friend of Price, said: “This is a nightmare situation for Katie.“She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised...
CelebritiesBBC

Man arrested as Katie Price taken to hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting former model and TV personality Katie Price. Ms Price, 43, was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury, Essex Police said. The force said it was called by the ambulance service shortly after 01:30 BST to reports of an assault...
Celebritiesheatworld

Katie Price: 'I'm devastated that this happened'

Katie Price was left “dazed” and “shocked” last week, after she was allegedly attacked at home. The TV star was taken to hospital, claiming she was the victim of an unprovoked violent assault that left her with a bruised cheek and a split lip. A 32-year-old man was arrested and later bailed on suspicion of assault, theft, and coercive and controlling behaviour.
Animalsfemalefirst.co.uk

Katie Price 'pulls out of Mighty Hoopla as her horse falls seriously ill'

Katie Price is reportedly no longer appearing at Mighty Hoopla as her horse has fallen ill. Katie Price has reportedly pulled out of the Mighty Hoopla festival after her horse fell seriously ill. The former glamour model's planned performance at the LBGTQ+ extravaganza at London's Brockwell Park on Saturday (04.09.21)...
CelebritiesGrazia

When We Talk About Being Kind, Why Don’t We Extend That Courtesy To Katie Price?

Yesterday it was reported that Katie Price was rushed to hospital after allegedly being attacked. Essex Police said it was called by the ambulance service in the early hours of the morning, and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. The 32-year-old man has now been released on police bail. The Sun is reporting that Price was treated for 'a jaw fracture and split eye’.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Peter Andre's friends and fans rush to support him following 'sad' family post

Peter Andre tugged on the heartstrings of fans on Sunday after posting a heartwarming tribute to his parents, who he hasn't seen since the pandemic began. Taking to Instagram to write a heartfelt caption dedicated to his mum and dad, the Australian star told fans he was "so sad" to have been separated from his parents in Australia over the last 18 months.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Phillip Schofield left emotional after British LGBT award win

Phillip Schofield was left visibly emotional after he was honoured with the special recognition prize at the British LGBT awards. Phillip Schofield has been left emotional after being honoured with a British LGBT award. The 'This Morning' presenter came out as gay in 2020 and was honoured with the special...
MusicAceShowbiz

Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander Among Winners at 2021 British LGBT Awards

Joining the 'Sorry Not Sorry' himaker and the Years and Years singer in the list are former First Lady Hillary Clinton, TV personality Phillip Schofield, Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams among others. AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander were among those honored at the 2021 British LGBT Awards on...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy