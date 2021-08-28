Cancel
Canada joins Mexico in seeking consultation with U.S. over USMCA content rules

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Canada has joined Mexico in seeking formal consultation with the United States over the interpretation of content rules for automobiles set out in the North American trade pact, Mexico and Canada said on Friday. Mexico on Aug. 20 requested the formal consultation over the interpretation and...

