Zoe Kravitz dating Channing Tatum

femalefirst.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoe Kravitz is reportedly dating Channing Tatum, just days after her divorce from Karl Glusman was finalised earlier this week. Zoe Kravitz is reportedly dating Channing Tatum. The 32-year-old actress recently finalised her divorce from Karl Glusman, and it seems she’s already found love again as she’s now said to...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Entertainment Tonight
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Sandra Bullock’s Boyfriend Worried About Her Flirting With Channing Tatum?

Is Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend, Bryan Randall, worried about the state of their relationship after the actress was caught flirting with Channing Tatum? According to one tabloid, Bullock may be starting a new romance after growing closer with Tatum on the set of their new movie. Gossip Cop looks deeper into the story’s details.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

How Jenna Dewan Reportedly Feels About Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Relationship Rumors

Jenna Dewan is reportedly unbothered by rumors that her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, is in a romantic relationship with his current costar, Zoë Kravitz. Fans started speculating after Kravitz and Tatum were spotted “strolling” in the East Village on Wednesday, August 18. The pair appeared to be having a great time even before Tatum hopped on one of those low BMX bikes and Kravitz stood behind him on the back wheel’s pegs. Check out the pictures and details on Page Six.
CelebritiesPopculture

Zoe Kravitz Is Officially Divorced After 18-Month Marriage to Karl Glusman

Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman's divorce has been finalized, bringing an end to their 18-month marriage. According to Entertainment Tonight, the judgment on their divorce was filed with a New York court on Monday, Aug. 23 and entered into the records the following day on Tuesday, Aug. 24. At this time, further details are not available.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Zoe Kravitz finalises divorce from Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz has finalised her divorce from Karl Glusman. The ‘Big Little Lies’ star and Karl have officially gone their separate ways after almost two years of marriage, eight months after Zoe filed for divorce in December 2020. According to People magazine, a New York judge signed off on the...
CelebritiesThe Ringer

Affleck Shops at Tiffany’s, New Couple Tatum and Kravitz, and a Jayne and Girardi Rundown

Juliet and Amanda discuss updates surrounding RHOBH member Erika Jayne and former attorney Tom Girardi (3:02) before catching up with Bennifer, as Affleck was rumored to be shopping at Tiffany’s for engagement rings (16:14). Then, they weigh in on new couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, as the two were spotted biking through the streets of NYC (25:58). Plus, a Lorde update after the recent release of her new album, Solar Power (34:07).
Celebritieswonderwall.com

What's really going on between Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, more celeb love news for August 2021

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in August 2021, starting with this new couple… Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz started spending an awful lot of time together in mid-August, sparking a fresh round of rumors about the nature of their relationship. On Aug. 20, as sightings of them together became more and more frequent, E! News reported that, according to a source, "their relationship has grown into more" and they're now "more than just close friends or co-stars." The pair were first linked in January following Zoe's split from Karl Glusman following just 18 months of marriage. At the time, a source told People magazine, "They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating." But it appears things have taken a romantic turn since then. The duo first connected late last year after Zoe cast Channing — whom she'd never met before — to star in her upcoming directorial debut, "P**** Island." Meanwhile, Zoe and Karl reportedly finalized their divorce on Aug. 23.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Latest Joyful Bike Outing Will Make You Want to Third Wheel

Big little laughs... There's no denying that Channing Tatum, 41, and Zoë Kravitz, 32, have fans going wild over their recent hangouts in New York City. And on Thursday, Aug. 19, the dynamic duo kept the fun going with another afternoon outing in the Big Apple. During their out and about, the Magic Mike Xxl actor and Big Little Lies actress grabbed iced lattes and appeared to enjoy each other's company as they looked deep in conversation. At one point, photographers even captured Zoë passionately laughing with Channing. And like their last get-together, the actor brought along one of his bikes. Ah, to be a third wheel on one of their...
Los Angeles, CAtucsonpost.com

Patricia Isaac opens up about working with Channing Tatum

By Anita SinghWashington [US], September 1 (ANI): Indian-Canadian actor Patricia Isaac, widely known for her work in 'Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol', is extremely excited to share screen space with Hollywood star Channing Tatum in a new film titled 'Dog'. In an interview with Anita Singh, who is an award-winning writer...
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Meryl Streep’s Daughter Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson Are Married

Just married! Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson announced on Saturday, September 4, that they tied the knot after getting engaged earlier this year. “To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love,” Ronson — who revealed their secret nuptials on his 46th birthday — captioned a wedding photo via Instagram. “I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married)”
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Amelia Hamlin 'feels annoyed by Scott Disick'

Amelia Hamlin is reported to be frustrated with her boyfriend Scott Disick. Amelia Hamlin felt "annoyed" by Scott Disick's recent exchange with Younes Bendjima. The 38-year-old TV star and Younes, 28, allegedly exchanged messages with each other about Kourtney Kardashian's public displays of affection with her new boyfriend Travis Barker, and Amelia is now reported to be unhappy with Scott's comments.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares tragic news and it'll break your heart

Ginger Zee is well aware of the hardships that come as part of her job with Good Morning America, and she's willing to break the hard news if it means spreading awareness. ABC's chief meteorologist shared a post on Monday morning that left many of her followers in a state of shock and sadness.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Penelope Cruz's glow is absolutely spell-binding in new picture

Penelope Cruz's timeless beauty is, at this point, a pretty well-known fact, something which has been celebrated in Hollywood and was an aspect that even enhanced her Oscar-winning role. The actress put that beauty on full display when she shared a new picture with her fans, and they all agreed.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare picture with their daughters

Rare appearance with their children Sunday and Faith. Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.

