At the time of writing on Tuesday afternoon, we’re about 24 hours into the 2021 U.S. Open and it's already been chaos. Things began on Monday evening when Andy Murray accused Stefanos Tsitsipas of receiving illegal coaching after the third-ranked male player in the world brought his phone into the john for a lengthy bathroom break in the middle of their first-round match. Then, as if that weren’t a feisty enough start, Nick Kyrgios took the court a few hours later.