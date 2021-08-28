New state equipment for fighting wildfires in Anderson County, Tenn.
Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank recently contacted state forestry officials to meet regarding new firefighting equipment now stationed in the county. Frank and Anderson County Emergency Management Services' Karen Ooten and Brice Kidwell, and Emergency Medical Services Director Nathan Sweet recently got a firsthand look at the new 104-horsepower, John Deere 650k dozer and International transport, a news release from Frank's office stated.www.oakridger.com
