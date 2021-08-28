Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

U.K. lawyer accused of injecting blood into London supermarket foods

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON >> A 37-year-old man accused of injecting food items in three London supermarkets with syringes of blood appeared in court today and was ordered into custody until his next hearing. Leoaai Elghareeb, a lawyer, was arrested after a man entered a Waitrose store in west London’s Hammersmith area on...

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#West London#Blood#Tesco#Uk#Sainsbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
newschain

Solicitor remanded in custody accused of contaminating food with blood

A solicitor has appeared in court accused of injecting syringes filled with blood into food items at three supermarkets in west London. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, is charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent at three stores – a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury’s Local – in Fulham Palace Road on Wednesday evening.
Grocery & SupermaketUS News and World Report

Man Charged After UK Supermarket Goods Injected With Syringe

LONDON (AP) — British police have charged a 37-year-old man after products were injected with syringes in a few London supermarkets. The Metropolitan Police force said Leoaai Elghareeb would appear in court Friday on a charge of contaminating or interfering with goods. Elghareeb was arrested after a man entered three...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
newschain

Man questioned over alleged food contamination at three supermarkets

Packets of cooked chicken breast were among items seized by police as a man faced questioning over allegedly contaminating supermarket products. Officers in forensic suits were seen in Fulham Palace Road, in west London, on Thursday as three stores – a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose and Sainsbury’s Local – remained closed following reports the suspect was injecting food with needles.
HealthBBC

Fulham solicitor accused of injecting blood into stores' food

A solicitor has appeared in court accused of injecting blood into food items at three west London stores. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, from Fulham, did not enter a plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court to a charge of contaminating goods with intent. The case relates to incidents at a Sainsbury's Local, Tesco...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Driver shortage could push food prices higher, warn hauliers and supermarkets

Supermarkets and hauliers have warned that shoppers could face long-term higher prices for food as result of systemic changes to the supply chain.Bosses at the Road Haulage Association have told the PA news agency the “substantial” pay rises offered by firms in need of new drivers could force supermarket bosses to pass the costs on to customers.Hauliers have warned that there is a shortfall of around 100,000 drivers. This has been driven by thousands of European drivers leaving during the pandemic and not returning, as well as “high numbers” of workers retiring.The average age of an HGV driver in the...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaccine protesters blocked from storming MHRA office

Anti-vaccine protesters have attempted to storm the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the government agency responsible for bringing Covid vaccines to the UK public.Metropolitan Police officers blocked the group of protesters from entering the building in Canary Wharf in London at Friday lunchtime with the force reporting that four officers have been injured during clashes with protestors.Meanwhile, 10 arrests were made in relation to the protest. The force tweeted: “We have made 10 arrests while policing this protest group. They originally gathered at Canary Wharf and then travelled to South Kensington.”Earlier on Friday, a...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

British transgender couple say a nurse did not let them see their newborn baby

A transgender couple who went into hospital to visit their newborn baby said a nurse did not let them see their daughter because they were “not the legal parents”.Jake and Hannah Graf, from south London, said that they were both “nearly in tears” in the hospital car park after the nurse said that they would not be allowed to meet the baby girl.Millie was born just an hour prior to Mr and Ms Graf arriving at the hospital in Belfast in April 2020, in the early months of the Covid pandemic.A surrogate is the legal parent in the UK unless...
Grocery & Supermaketbigcountryhomepage.com

United Supermarkets feeling effects of food shortage

If in your weekly or monthly trip to the supermarket you’ve seen some empty spots where your to-go product usually sits, it’s because the supply chain has been in “challenge mode” since last year. “It started 18 months ago, the impact of COVID on our supply chain was devastating,” said...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was in...
Lifestylecntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to London, U.K.

Just nine months after Sage Flowers opened on Rye Lane in Peckham, the all-female team was commissioned to design a concept across three floors for Rihanna’s Fenty afterparty following the 2019 British Fashion Awards. Since then, the business has blossomed in an industry that hasn’t always welcomed founders Romy St Clair and Iona Mathieson, two young women with no formal training. Not only have their creative and disruptive arrangements brought some much-needed spirit to a trade wilting beneath the weight of tradition, but their socially conscious approach has seen them running sell-out workshops that help break down the barriers faced by people of color in floristry. Both women have lived in Peckham for more than a decade—"It’s South London at its best," says Iona—and met through London’s club scene.
ProtestsPosted by
newschain

Police officers injured during clashes with protesters

Five officers have been injured and 10 people arrested during clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in central London, the Metropolitan Police has said. The force said a number of protesters had “become violent” towards police during action in the capital. In a tweet, Scotland Yard said “These ugly scenes are not...
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants For British Food In London

Mrs Ramsay, the matriarch of Virginia Woolf’s ‘To The Lighthouse’, lays claim to what is maybe the most famous and everlasting quote about English food. In her eyes:. “What passes for cookery in England is an abomination... It is putting cabbages in water. It is roasting meat till it is like leather. It is cutting off delicious skins of vegetables... A whole French family could live on what an English cook throws away.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy