U.K. lawyer accused of injecting blood into London supermarket foods

Just nine months after Sage Flowers opened on Rye Lane in Peckham, the all-female team was commissioned to design a concept across three floors for Rihanna’s Fenty afterparty following the 2019 British Fashion Awards. Since then, the business has blossomed in an industry that hasn’t always welcomed founders Romy St Clair and Iona Mathieson, two young women with no formal training. Not only have their creative and disruptive arrangements brought some much-needed spirit to a trade wilting beneath the weight of tradition, but their socially conscious approach has seen them running sell-out workshops that help break down the barriers faced by people of color in floristry. Both women have lived in Peckham for more than a decade—"It’s South London at its best," says Iona—and met through London’s club scene.