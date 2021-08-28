Unvaccinated should pay: It’s a liability to all
The time has come for the unvaccinated to pay a price for their actions (or inaction). Insurance companies should mandate that all customers be fully vaccinated by a specific date or face higher medical premiums; increased deductibles and/or increased out-of-pocket costs. After all, these anti-vaxxers are hitting insurers’ bottom lines with unnecessary, avoidable and costly emergency room visits while using limited ICU beds for weeks.www.seattletimes.com
