Unvaccinated should pay: It’s a liability to all

By Letters editor
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

The time has come for the unvaccinated to pay a price for their actions (or inaction). Insurance companies should mandate that all customers be fully vaccinated by a specific date or face higher medical premiums; increased deductibles and/or increased out-of-pocket costs. After all, these anti-vaxxers are hitting insurers’ bottom lines with unnecessary, avoidable and costly emergency room visits while using limited ICU beds for weeks.

