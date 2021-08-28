Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baltimore; Harford THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BALTIMORE AND HARFORD COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0