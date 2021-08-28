Cancel
Baltimore County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baltimore; Harford THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BALTIMORE AND HARFORD COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Harford County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore, MD
#Heavy Rain#Urban Area#Extreme Weather#Harford Counties Flood
