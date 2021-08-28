Source: Mets Taking It Slow With Jacob deGrom

The Mets have fallen far enough behind in the NL East standings in recent weeks that it is an open question whether or not they will be playing meaningful games in September this year. But if they are, they may have two of their best pitchers back in the fold to help them attempt a comeback, as the team provided positive updates on both Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard. The former received a clean MRI and is prepared to begin throwing again, while the latter is set to begin a rehab assignment tomorrow in Brooklyn. The hope is that this development puts both pitchers in line to return for the final month of the season, with Syndergaard presumably being able to return sooner (and possibly in a relief role) than deGrom.